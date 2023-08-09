Starbucks suffers another legal defeat as Memphis Seven are here to stay

Cincinnati, Ohio - A federal court has rejected Starbucks' challenge to a ruling requiring the company to reinstate the Memphis Seven, a group of workers unlawfully fired in Tennessee for union organizing.

Members of the Memphis Seven and their supporters rally against Starbucks' union busting outside the Poplar and Highland store. © Screenshot/Twitter/memphisseven901

The Sixth US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the coffee chain over a labor dispute involving seven workers it fired at the Poplar and Highland store in Memphis in an alleged attempt to crack down on organizing efforts.

"Fear of retaliation will exist unless the Memphis Seven, apparently terminated for their union support, are reinstated," Judge Danny Boggs wrote.

"And while the Memphis Store voted to unionize after the firings, a failure to reinstate the Memphis Seven (who now lead the bargaining committee) would similarly undermine the Union’s bargaining strength as it seeks its first collective-bargaining agreement," he added.



The seven workers – Florentino Escobar, Em Worrell, Nabretta Hardin, Kylie Throckmorton, LaKota McGlawn, Beto Sanchez, and Nikki Taylor – were fired in February 2022 after they went public with their intent to unionize. Many were leaders in their store's organizing committee.

After a two-month investigation, the National Labor Relations Board accused the company of unlawfully firing the workers, and a long legal battle ensued.