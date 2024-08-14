Teamsters president slams Trump for "economic terrorism" as Black Caucus endorses Harris

Las Vegas, Nevada - Kamala Harris recently scored a huge endorsement from the National Black Caucus of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as the union as a whole continues to withhold their support.

According to Politico, members of the Teamsters National Black Caucus, better known as the TNBC, voted unanimously on Tuesday to endorse Harris.

In a statement, the caucus praised Harris and her running mate Tim Walz for demonstrating "unwavering commitment to workers and their families" with their stellar records, which "reflect a deep dedication to advancing labor rights."

The caucus' support comes ahead of an endorsement from the Teamsters, the TNBC's parent organization, which typically publicly endorses a candidate after both political party's national conventions.

In a recent interview, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien promised an endorsement will come after the Democratic Convention concludes on August 22.

O'Brien slammed comments Donald Trump made during a recent interview, in which the former president praised Elon Musk for quickly firing striking workers at his companies.



"Firing workers for organizing, striking, and exercising their rights as Americans is economic terrorism," O'Brian stated.

But members of the TNBC and the union as a whole have expressed concern over where O'Brian stands, as he stirred up controversy within the union when he delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in July.