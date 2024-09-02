Teamsters President Sean O’Brien reveals why he still hasn't endorsed Kamala Harris for president

Washington DC - The president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters recently shared why he still hasn't issued an endorsement for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

In a recent interview, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien (l.) explained that he has not endorsed Kamala Harris (r.) because she has yet to meet with the union. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with CBS News, President Sean O'Brien explained that while the union has in the past endorsed a candidate following both party's national convention, and typically supports the Democrat, this year things are different.

"This time, under our leadership, we brought every single candidate to the table in front of our rank and file members and our general executive board, and we're waiting on Vice President Harris to commit to come meet with us," O'Brien explained.

In July, O'Brien spoke at the Republican Convention in Milwaukee, the first member to do so in the union's 121-year history.



His appearance drew backlash from some, who accused him of trying to cozy up to GOP lawmakers, despite their arguably anti-union agenda.

But O'Brien insisted in his interview that the speech "wasn't an endorsement," and revealed that he also asked the Democratic Party to let him speak at their convention, but they ignored the request.

"Half of our members are Republicans, half of our members are Democrats. So we have to serve all of our membership equally," O'Brien argued.

"This is our opportunity to ask [Harris] about Teamster-specific issues and also labor issues. So until we have that meeting... we will wait to make that determination," he added.