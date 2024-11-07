UAW Labor for Palestine launches new campaign to divest from Israel

Detroit, Michigan - UAW Labor for Palestine, a grassroots group of United Auto Workers union members, has launched a new campaign calling for direct action to end Israel's US-backed genocide in Gaza .

Gaza solidarity protestors rally with a sign reading "UAW Rank & File Workers For Palestine" after police cleared an encampment on the University of California, Los Angeles campus in May 2024. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The nationwide rank-and-file group announced the creation of UAW Divest Now! on November 6, the same day Republican Donald Trump defeated UAW-endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the US.

"With the support of UAW leadership, the Harris campaign banked on working people voting for concessions to right-wingers and the wealthy. It failed," the group wrote in a press release.

"We represent members who are frustrated that American institutions claiming to represent the working class, including UAW and both political parties, have caved to billionaires by funding US-backed Israeli genocide."

UAW Labor for Palestine formed in October 2023 after Israel launched its all-out assault on Gaza, which is believed to have claimed the lives of more than 200,000 people to date.

The group successfully organized for the national union to pass a ceasefire resolution in December 2023.