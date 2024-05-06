UCLA to resume in-person classes after Gaza protest crackdown

Los Angeles, California - In-person classes will resume Monday at the University of California, Los Angeles, college officials said, after they were moved online following police crackdowns on pro-Palestine protests on campus.

Students gather at a Gaza solidarity encampment as they protest in support of Palestinian liberation at the University of California, Los Angeles. © REUTERS

Demonstrations against Israel's siege on Gaza have rocked US campuses across the country for weeks, prompting harsh crackdowns, mass arrests, and a White House directive to restore order.



UCLA said Friday it had moved classes online after a large police contingent forcibly cleared a Gaza solidarity encampment. Pro-Israel counter-demonstrators have also attacked students protesting for justice and peace in the Middle East.

"The campus will return to regular operations (on Monday)... and plans to remain this way through the rest of the week," read a statement posted Sunday on the university's website.

"A law enforcement presence continues to be stationed around campus to help promote safety," the post added.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said "urgent changes" were needed in the campus' security operations, adding that a new office would lead the effort.

"It is clear that UCLA needs a unit and leader whose sole responsibility is campus safety to guide us through tense times," he said in a statement on Sunday.

Rick Braziel, the former head of the Sacramento Police Department, was named to lead the office.