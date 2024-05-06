UCLA to resume in-person classes after Gaza protest crackdown
Los Angeles, California - In-person classes will resume Monday at the University of California, Los Angeles, college officials said, after they were moved online following police crackdowns on pro-Palestine protests on campus.
Demonstrations against Israel's siege on Gaza have rocked US campuses across the country for weeks, prompting harsh crackdowns, mass arrests, and a White House directive to restore order.
UCLA said Friday it had moved classes online after a large police contingent forcibly cleared a Gaza solidarity encampment. Pro-Israel counter-demonstrators have also attacked students protesting for justice and peace in the Middle East.
"The campus will return to regular operations (on Monday)... and plans to remain this way through the rest of the week," read a statement posted Sunday on the university's website.
"A law enforcement presence continues to be stationed around campus to help promote safety," the post added.
UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said "urgent changes" were needed in the campus' security operations, adding that a new office would lead the effort.
"It is clear that UCLA needs a unit and leader whose sole responsibility is campus safety to guide us through tense times," he said in a statement on Sunday.
Rick Braziel, the former head of the Sacramento Police Department, was named to lead the office.
Students demand justice as Gaza death toll rises
More than 2,000 arrests have been made in the past two weeks across the United States, some during violent confrontations with militarized police, giving rise to accusations of use of excessive force.
President Joe Biden has said that "order must prevail" on college and university campuses.
Israel has killed at least 34,683 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, since October. The International Court of Justice has ruled that there is a plausible case Israel is committing genocide.
Nevertheless, the US government continues to send Israel billions of dollars in military aid, while many colleges and universities have failed to divest from weapons manufacturers and tech companies that do business with Israel.
Cover photo: REUTERS