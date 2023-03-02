White-collar Starbucks workers declare solidarity with unionizing baristas

Seattle, Washington - A group of white-collar workers at Starbucks' corporate headquarters, known as "support partners," has sent a powerful message of solidarity with baristas seeking to unionize .

Starbucks Workers United members and supporters raise picket signs during the "Fight Starbucks' Union Busting" rally and march in Seattle, Washington. © JASON REDMOND / AFP

"We love Starbucks, but these actions are fracturing trust in Starbucks leadership," the workers wrote in their letter, which was delivered to company executives and board members this week.

"Morale is at an all-time low, and the brand reputation and financial value of this publicly traded company are at risk."

In particular, the employees pointed to the bad press and political pushback Starbucks is receiving for infringing on workers' federally protected right to hold union elections free from retaliation. The company's interim CEO, Howard Schultz, is even facing threats of a subpoena from Bernie Sanders after the billionaire refused to testify in an upcoming Senate committee hearing.

The support partners also took aim at Schultz's return-to-office memo issued in January, which required all employees within commuting distance of the Seattle HQ to work in person three days out of every week.

"An unforeseen and poorly planned 'return to office' mandate is making our lives more difficult, prioritizing corporate control over productivity, diversity & inclusion, and individual job satisfaction, effectively reducing our ability to positively impact store partner experience," they wrote.