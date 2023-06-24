Florida's anti-drag law temporarily blocked by federal judge!
Orlando, Florida - A Florida law banning minors from attending drag shows has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.
US District Judge Gregory Presnell on Friday deemed the law not "narrowly tailored" enough, making it potentially "unconstitutionally vague and overbroad."
In particular, Presnell took issue with the fact that the terms and phrases "live performance," "child," "lewd conduct," and "lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts" had not been clearly defined in the law.
Presnell wrote that this lack of clarity means the law could cover anything from a burlesque show to a "skit at a backyard family barbecue," while the text about "prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts" calls into question the "implications for cancer survivors with prosthetic genitals or breasts."
"It is this vague language – dangerously susceptible to standardless, overbroad enforcement which could sweep up substantial protected speech," the judge wrote.
Florida's anti-drag law temporarily on hold
The Florida measure was signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in May along with a raft of other anti-LGBTQ+ bills.
The anti-drag law is now on hold until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality.
The decision came just weeks after a federal judge in Tennessee struck down a similar law, ruling that it violates the First Amendment's right to free speech and freedom of expression.
