Florida's anti-drag law temporarily blocked by federal judge!

Orlando, Florida - A Florida law banning minors from attending drag shows has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

Drag queens ride on a float during the Stonewall Pride parade on June 17, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Florida. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

US District Judge Gregory Presnell on Friday deemed the law not "narrowly tailored" enough, making it potentially "unconstitutionally vague and overbroad."

In particular, Presnell took issue with the fact that the terms and phrases "live performance," "child," "lewd conduct," and "lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts" had not been clearly defined in the law.

Presnell wrote that this lack of clarity means the law could cover anything from a burlesque show to a "skit at a backyard family barbecue," while the text about "prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts" calls into question the "implications for cancer survivors with prosthetic genitals or breasts."

"It is this vague language – dangerously susceptible to standardless, overbroad enforcement which could sweep up substantial protected speech," the judge wrote.