Iowa Republicans move to ban same-sex marriage as students walk out in protest

Des Moines, Iowa - In the latest attack on LGBTQIA+ rights, eight Iowa Republicans have submitted a proposal to amend the state constitution to ban same-sex marriage.

Students flood the Iowa State Capitol to show their support for LGBTQIA+ rights in the wake of recent GOP attacks. © Screenshot/Facebook/Iowa House Democrats

The joint resolution, introduced by Iowa state House members Brad Sherman, Luana Stoltenberg, Mark Cisneros, Helena Hayes, Zach Dieken, Skyler Wheeler, Mark Thompson, and Thomas Gerhold, sets the stage for the state to refuse to recognize gay marriages.

The language the lawmakers propose to add to the state constitution reads: "In accordance with the laws of nature and nature’s God, the state of Iowa recognizes the definition of marriage to be the solemnized union between one human biological male and one human biological female."

If adopted, the resolution would have to be approved again in 2025 – after a new cohort of state legislators takes office – in order to amend the constitution.

Even then, same-sex marriages could not be outlawed while the US Supreme Court's Obergefell v. Hodges ruling stands. The 2015 decision legalized same-sex marriage across the US.

However, fears that gay marriage, like abortion rights, might be on the chopping block grew after conservative Justice Clarence Thomas issued a concurring opinion saying Obergefell should be revisited.

The same day they put forward their resolution, Iowa Republicans also introduced HB 508, which would deny same-sex marriages in the name of "religious liberty."