Sam Nordquist: Prosecutors reveal horrific details of trans man's murder and add charges

Canandaigua, New York - Prosecutors gave a graphic account Wednesday of the torture and murder of a trans man whose case has highlighted the growing dangers faced by the trans community.

New York prosecutors on Wednesday added first degree murder charges against the suspects involved in the brutal killing of Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old trans man. © Screenshot/Facebook/GLAAD

Sam Nordquist was abducted, beaten and sexually assaulted for weeks before his body was hidden, prosecutors said, announcing seven adults had been indicted for the Black 24-year-old's murder.

Nordquist travelled from Minnesota to New York to meet an online contact who was among those indicted Wednesday.

Nordquist's family had not heard from him since January and the last time he was seen was in early February.

The seven suspects had previously been indicted for lesser crimes, with the charge of first degree murder – the state's most serious and carrying possible life imprisonment without parole – being added Wednesday.

Two children were also allegedly involved in the beating of Nordquist, who was brutalized in a motel in Canandaigua, located in upstate New York.