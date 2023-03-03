Texas GOP continues book banning frenzy with new attack on LGBTQ+ representation

Austin, Texas - Texas ' Republican-controlled state legislature has introduced a new bill that would ban books with LGBTQIA+ representation in public schools.

Texas' SB 1443, introduced on Thursday, marks Republicans' latest crackdown on minority representation in public school education.

The proposed book ban would target reading materials that represent "any type of romantic or sexual attraction between individuals of the same sex," "transvestism," "gender dysphoria," or "transgenderism." These topics are listed alongside other banned categories like "pedophilia" and "bestiality."

School districts and open-enrollment charter schools that find materials in violation of the bill's restrictions are expected to report those along with the vendor. An online list of vendors would be updated regularly, and schools would be barred from buying materials from those vendors.

Parents and legal guardians would be entitled to a full list of all the reading materials their children have checked out from their school library.

On top of that, the bill would prohibit anyone in drag attire to read or perform to minors in any public school district facilities.