Loki season 2 trailer reveals time is running out for the god of mischief!

Burbank, California - The next big TV event from Marvel Studios, Loki , has dropped the first official trailer for its second season - just in the nick of time!

Tom Hiddleston returns as the god mischief who must save time in season 2 of the Disney+ series, Loki. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

Following Secret Invasion's underwhelming conclusion, Disney+ has kicked off the new week with a first look at Loki's continuing journey to his "glorious purpose."

It seems the God of Mischief is running out of time in the preview, which also highlights the return of Owen Wilson's Morbius and the newest big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

After the events of the season 1 finale, Loki and company try to rectify the actions of Loki's love interest (and variant) Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino, who stabbed Majors' character, He Who Remains, which caused a rip in the already complex multiverse.

Now, it looks like time is against everyone, particularly the Asgardian god, who is shown glitching between the past and future, thanks to Sylvie's reckless actions.

The trailer also features the highly-anticipated MCU debut of Ke Huy Quan as a Time Variance Authority (TVA) worker who will team up with Loki and Morbius to navigate the dangerous, ever-expanding multiverse.