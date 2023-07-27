Marvel's Secret Invasion: What does the finale mean for the MCU?

What does the finale of Marvel's biggest TV series, Secret Invasion , mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Marvel's latest series, Secret Invasion. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

Warning, a few spoilers lay ahead!

Wednesday's conclusion of the MCU's highly anticipated crossover event wasn't the exciting ending fans were looking for.

But it did offer a glimpse into the future of Marvel.

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury does his best to save humanity and the Skrulls, due to his secret, decades-long alliance with the shape-shifting alien species. And there were major losses – R.I.P. Maria Hill – betrayals, and shocking reveals before the series' lackluster conclusion.

In the end, the good guys win, sort of. Yet, the biggest takeaway from the finale is the emergence of a new superhero whose powers rival that of any Avenger – or villain, for that matter.

And the timing couldn't be more perfect, as the war is just beginning!