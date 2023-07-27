Marvel's Secret Invasion: What does the finale mean for the MCU?
What does the finale of Marvel's biggest TV series, Secret Invasion, mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?
Warning, a few spoilers lay ahead!
Wednesday's conclusion of the MCU's highly anticipated crossover event wasn't the exciting ending fans were looking for.
But it did offer a glimpse into the future of Marvel.
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury does his best to save humanity and the Skrulls, due to his secret, decades-long alliance with the shape-shifting alien species. And there were major losses – R.I.P. Maria Hill – betrayals, and shocking reveals before the series' lackluster conclusion.
In the end, the good guys win, sort of. Yet, the biggest takeaway from the finale is the emergence of a new superhero whose powers rival that of any Avenger – or villain, for that matter.
And the timing couldn't be more perfect, as the war is just beginning!
Secret Invasion teases new Marvel superhero amid the MCU's "dark future"
Secret Invasion's series finale has all but confirmed that Earth's issues with aliens are far from over.
But the silver lining is new superhero G'iah, played by Emilia Clarke, who now possesses the DNA of all the meta-humans that fought in the Battle of Earth in the movie, Avengers: Endgame.
So what does this mean for the future of the MCU?
The current Phase Five and Six of the Marvel franchise have been teased as the "darkest chapters" yet.
Now, with the original Avengers all but gone and the world being left in shambles after the Skrulls' attempted takeover, things are looking pretty bleak in the MCU.
Does this mean that G'iah will become the new leader of Earth's mightiest heroes? Secret Invasion definitely makes the case.
