Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe in trouble after Jonathan Majors' firing?

Following Jonathan Majors' shocking guilty verdict, Marvel has cut ties with the rising star, but what does this mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ?

The 34-year-old actor's portrayal of villain Kang has officially been scrapped after a New York jury found Majors guilty of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Yet, there was already chatter that the Creed III star's role was in danger when Majors was first arrested in March.

Now that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantaminia star is out, where does that leave the MCU, as Phase Five and Six were planned to be centered around Kang's storyline?

Luckily, Marvel fans have tossed around some pretty interesting theories via social media on what the MCU should do about its Majors problem.