Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe in trouble after Jonathan Majors' firing?
Following Jonathan Majors' shocking guilty verdict, Marvel has cut ties with the rising star, but what does this mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
The 34-year-old actor's portrayal of villain Kang has officially been scrapped after a New York jury found Majors guilty of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
Yet, there was already chatter that the Creed III star's role was in danger when Majors was first arrested in March.
Now that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantaminia star is out, where does that leave the MCU, as Phase Five and Six were planned to be centered around Kang's storyline?
Luckily, Marvel fans have tossed around some pretty interesting theories via social media on what the MCU should do about its Majors problem.
Will the MCU bring in a new villain to replace Kang?
The only silver lining in all of this is that the Majors' character could still be replaced since Kang had several "variants" scattered across the multiverse, potentially opening the door for another actor to take over the role.
Yet it looks like Marvel is moving away from the Kang storyline, as the next Avengers movie, which was initially billed as Avengers: Kang Dynasty, is now currently being referred to as Avengers 5.
This has fans surmising that the MCU could bring in another baddie, Dr. Doom, who was already teased to make an appearance in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, but now fans are hoping that his arrival comes sooner rather than later.
Meanwhile, Majors' sentencing is set for February 6, 2024 with the actor looking at a maximum one-year jail sentence.
Cover photo: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP