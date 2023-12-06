Zelensky warns G7 against "collapse" of Western unity

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told G7 leaders Wednesday that Russia had ramped up pressure on the front lines and warned Moscow was counting on Western unity to "collapse" next year.

The virtual G7 meeting, attended by Kyiv's key allies including President Joe Biden and UK leader Rishi Sunak, comes amid fears that Western support for Ukraine could wane as it makes limited progress on the battlefield.



"Russia hopes only for one thing – that next year the free world's consolidation will collapse," Zelensky said, warning President Vladimir Putin had "significantly increased pressure on the front."

"We must win the battle for motivation. The motivation of our people and all of Europe. The ongoing battle is not just about the fate of Ukraine, it's about Europe," Zelensky told the leaders.

He also called on EU members to "fulfill" their promise of opening membership talks with Kyiv, as the 27-member bloc geared up for a summit next week.

The European Commission recommended opening formal membership negotiations with Ukraine in November, but talks cannot officially start unless all member states agree.