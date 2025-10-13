Viral Video of the Day for October 13, 2025: Quick-thinking sister saves brother from choking scare

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a heart-pounding TikTok clip captures a moment of heroism that's winning hearts across the internet.

In the clip, 10-year-old Leah and her little brother Logan are bouncing away on a trampoline, full of laughter and energy.

But the fun takes a sudden turn when Logan, who popped a Warhead candy in his mouth before jumping, starts choking as the candy gets lodged in his throat.

Without missing a beat, Leah springs into action and performs the Heimlich maneuver, saving her little brother.

"get her WHATEVER she wants for Christmas," one viewer told Leah's mom in the comments.

Check it out: