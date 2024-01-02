Russia launches hypersonic missiles at Kyiv but accidentally bombs own village too

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia used several Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to attack Kyiv on Tuesday, while at least four people were killed during more heavy bombardment of Ukraine .

Russia launched hypersonic missiles at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, killing multiple people and causing large-scale damage. © REUTERS

"My condolences to the relatives and loved ones," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram announcing the deaths.



More than 90 people were injured and more than 500 rescue workers deployed.

Kyiv and the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv were mainly affected, with the Ukrainian air force saying Russia had fired a total of 99 rockets and cruise missiles of various types.

Of these, 72 missiles were intercepted, including all 10 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, the air force said. The information could not initially be independently verified.

In Kyiv, there was damage and fires in eight of the 10 city districts, mainly caused by falling missile debris. Earlier in the night, the air force said it had shot down all 35 Iranian-made Shahed combat drones that approached.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported two deaths on Telegram.

"I am grateful to our defenders, the air defense forces, for destroying most of the enemy's targets," he added.