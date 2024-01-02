Russia launches hypersonic missiles at Kyiv but accidentally bombs own village too
Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia used several Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to attack Kyiv on Tuesday, while at least four people were killed during more heavy bombardment of Ukraine.
"My condolences to the relatives and loved ones," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram announcing the deaths.
More than 90 people were injured and more than 500 rescue workers deployed.
Kyiv and the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv were mainly affected, with the Ukrainian air force saying Russia had fired a total of 99 rockets and cruise missiles of various types.
Of these, 72 missiles were intercepted, including all 10 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, the air force said. The information could not initially be independently verified.
In Kyiv, there was damage and fires in eight of the 10 city districts, mainly caused by falling missile debris. Earlier in the night, the air force said it had shot down all 35 Iranian-made Shahed combat drones that approached.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported two deaths on Telegram.
"I am grateful to our defenders, the air defense forces, for destroying most of the enemy's targets," he added.
Russian village hit after "accidental release"
Loud explosions could be heard in the city of millions, according to reports from residents. There were power outages in several neighborhoods.
Civil infrastructure facilities were hit and a gas pipeline was damaged. Problems with the water supply were also reported.
Airstrikes were also reported in other parts of the country. According to initial reports from the authorities, at least one person was killed in Kharkiv and more than 20 people were injured.
Russia has intensified its bombardment of Ukraine over recent nights, and this latest attack brought some unintended consequences.
A missile accidentally hit the Russian village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh border region during the latest heavy airstrikes.
According to initial reports, seven homes were damaged as a result, the governor of the Russian region, Alexander Gusev, wrote on Telegram. There were no injuries.
Gusev spoke of an "accidental release" of the projectile and did not specify the type of weapon.
