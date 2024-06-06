State Department reacts to "extremely concerning" fake video related to Ukraine war

Washington DC - The US government is looking into a fake video that appeared on social media, showing State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller discussing Russia's war on Ukraine .

"I will say just as a warning to everyone, if you see a video of me at the podium and my tie color and shirt color change from the time I'm asked a question to the time I answer, it is probably a good indication that it's not real," Miller said in a press briefing on Wednesday.



The New York Times reported on the 50-second clip last week.

In the clearly manipulated but relatively authentic-looking video, Miller appears to suggest that the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine is a legitimate target of Ukrainian attacks.

Last week, Washington authorized Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons on a limited scale against targets on Russian territory to defend the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

However, the comments made in the fabricated video go way beyond this and are largely false.