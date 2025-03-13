Trump's top envoy arrives in Russia to present Ukraine ceasefire proposal

Moscow, Russia - US negotiators travelled to Russia on Thursday to present their plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine , as Washington pushed Moscow for an "unconditional" pause to the three-year conflict.

A plane carrying US President Donald Trump's top envoy Steve Witkoff landed in Moscow on Thursday as negotiations over a ceasefire in Ukraine ramp up. © IMAGO / SNA

Russia has been grinding forward on the battlefield for over a year, claiming on Thursday to have driven Ukraine from the town of Sudzha in its Kursk region.

Earlier this week, Kyiv agreed to a US ceasefire proposal to halt fighting, but Moscow has asked Washington to present details before indicating whether it is acceptable.

Russian news agencies reported Thursday that a plane linked to President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff had landed at Vnukovo-2, a Moscow airport terminal often used to accept foreign dignitaries.

An official source later confirmed Witkoff's presence to the AFP.

"Negotiators are flying in and indeed contacts are scheduled," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, without saying who was part of the US team.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov spoke to US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz by phone the day before, Peskov added.

Ushakov on Thursday criticized the US-Ukrainian ceasefire proposal, saying it would just be "nothing more than a temporary breather for the Ukrainian military."