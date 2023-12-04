Ukraine builds landmark ecocide case against Russia

Kherson, Ukraine - Stood in the cold air of a southern Ukrainian village, dozens of investigators were digging into the ground, collecting dirt, taking photos, and planting small red flags in the soil.

An ecological investigator collects soil in the area that was flooded following the Kakhovka dam explosion, for a war crime investigation into allegations of Russian ecocide, in Chornobaivka village, on November 7, 2023. © ROMAN PILIPEY / AFP

Watching over the proceedings was Vladislav Ignatenko, a Ukrainian prosecutor conducting a world-first war crimes investigation into allegations of Russian ecocide.



The case, which Kyiv plans to take to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in some form, is the latest in a string of investigations and challenges that Ukraine hopes will hold Russia accountable – and make it pay – for its invasion.

The investigation in the southern Kherson region stems from the extensive flooding caused after the Kakhovka dam was partially destroyed on June 6 in a series of early morning blasts.

Dozens were killed as entire villages became submerged, and the United Nations says there was $14 billion of destruction.

Ukraine says Russia blew up the dam and that the extent of the environmental damage constitutes a war crime. To build its case, it has dispatched a hundreds-strong team of ecological investigators.

"We're going to use every possible method to gather evidence," Ignatenko (32) told AFP. Donning a military t-shirt and scrawling in a notebook, he called the hundreds working on the case "pioneers."

Russia has blamed Ukraine for the dam's destruction. Both sides have denied responsibility. It was under Russia's control, and the flooding complicated Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south.

The evidence collected in the village of Chornobaivka is just a small part of Kyiv's case.

"Our next point will be here, in this district of Kherson," Ignatenko said, pointing to a map.

"I'm not going there, it's too dangerous," one of his team protested.

The city has been under constant Russian shelling since Ukraine reclaimed it in November 2022.