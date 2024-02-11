Ukraine claims Russian forces are using Elon Musk's Starlink services

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian intelligence officials say Russia's occupying forces in Ukraine now have access to Starlink, the satellite-enabled internet provider launched by Elon Musk .

Ukrainian intelligence officials claims they have intercepted communications that show invading Russian forces have access to Starlink services. © Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

The tech billionaire's service, which uses satellites to deliver internet access to remote places where cellular signal is unavailable, had until recently been an exclusive military advantage to Ukrainian forces.



But Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR announced on Sunday that it intercepted conversations proving Russian forces in Ukraine were now also using the platform to get online.

Audio allegedly recorded on the Russian side of the front line features a male voice speaking in Russian, saying: "Starlink works, there is internet."

Musk's company SpaceX, which operates Starlink, says it does not do business with the Russian government or the Russian military.

"SpaceX has never sold or marketed Starlink in Russia, nor has it shipped equipment to locations in Russia," the company wrote on X.

It said it would investigate cases in which terminals are being used without permission and would shut them down if necessary.