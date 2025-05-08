Ukraine makes US minerals deal official as Zelensky hails "new chapter"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine 's parliament voted Thursday to ratify a long-awaited minerals deal with the US, an agreement Kyiv hopes will pave the way for future military support from Washington.

The deal, signed last week, will see Washington and Kyiv jointly develop Ukraine's natural resources and minerals.

Kyiv and Washington planned to sign the agreement in February, but a White House clash between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky derailed the talks.

The deal does not include any security guarantees from Washington, but the US argues boosting its business interests in Ukraine will itself act as a bulwark against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky praised the deal as a "new chapter" in relations, while expressing hope it could lead to eventual security support.

"Right now, it serves as a strong foundation for security cooperation, and in the long term, it offers an opportunity for Ukraine and the US to expand mutually beneficial economic collaboration," he said in a post on X.

The ratification was approved by 338 out of 347 lawmakers, with none voting against.

Trump initially described the accord as "money back" for the wartime aid Ukraine received under his predecessor Joe Biden, but Kyiv says it has since been renegotiated to ensure "equal" benefits for both sides.