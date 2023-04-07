Ukraine war: Multiple people killed in Donetsk as more spring offensive details trickle in

Donetsk, Ukraine - Several people were killed in an attack in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine , although the exact number remained unclear on Thursday.

Some Russian reports put the death toll at four, while others said nine had been killed.



The attack targeted a fleet of vehicles and, according to Russian reports, was carried out with US Himars missiles. Videos showed damaged vehicles and several dead bodies. It was not possible to verify the claims independently.

Moscow has formally annexed the Donetsk region but still only controls slightly more than half of the province.

Meanwhile fierce battles continue over Bakhmut, also in Donetsk, where Ukrainian forces are continuing to resist Moscow's attempts to seize the city, once home to 70,000 people.

It could take Russia three to four weeks to overpower Bakhmut, according to Yevgeny Prigozhin, who heads the Russian mercenary force Wagner, in a Telegram channel attributed to him. His comment comes just days after he claimed that Bakhmut had already been conquered.

Ukrainian troops have been defending Bakhmut for months, but most of the city and parts of the center are already under Russian control. However, Ukrainian units are entrenched in the western part of the city.