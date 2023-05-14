Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Paris for surprise visit after whirlwind weekend

Paris, France - On the heel of visits to Germany and Italy over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris on Sunday evening for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron amid the ongoing Ukraine war .

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) was welcomed by France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on Sunday. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

After landing on a military airport near the French capital, he was welcomed by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and Foreign Minister Catherina Colonna.

The Ukrainian leader will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron for dinner, the presidential office had said earlier, without giving an exact time for the meeting.

During the meeting, Macron intends to reaffirm France's unwavering support for Ukraine, according to the Élysée Palace.

Zelensky's latest trip outside of Ukraine has taken him to Rome to meet with Italian leaders and with the pope, Berlin, and the western German city of Aachen, less than 250 miles north-east of Paris, where he received the prestigious Charlemagne prize earlier on Sunday.

According to the Élysée Palace, the talks between Macron and Zelensky will focus on ongoing military and humanitarian support for Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian invasion. The long-term perspective of peace returning to Europe is also likely to be a topic.