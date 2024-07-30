US announces $1.7 billion in new military assistance for Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine - The US on Monday announced new military aid for Ukraine valued at around $1.7 billion that features air defense munitions and artillery rounds for Kyiv's forces.

US President Joe Biden (r.) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk together after a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Fasano, Italy. © REUTERS

The aid includes $200 million in equipment that will be drawn from existing US military stocks and will reach the battlefield quickly, as well as about $1.5 billion in new orders that will take longer to arrive, the Defense Department said in a statement.



The assistance will provide Ukraine with several kinds of air defense munitions to protect against Russian strikes, artillery rounds, ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, and multiple kinds of anti-tank weapons, among other capabilities.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media post that he was "deeply grateful" to his American counterpart Joe Biden, the US Congress, and the American people for the assistance.

The aid includes items that are "critical to strengthening Ukrainian defenders, as well as funding to sustain previously committed equipment from the United States," he said.

Zelensky on Monday visited special forces in the border region of Kharkiv, where Moscow's forces launched a surprise ground offensive in May but failed to make any major breakthroughs.

There, he "witnessed firsthand how such ongoing assistance allows us to save lives and protect people from Russian attacks," the Ukrainian leader said.