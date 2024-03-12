White House sidesteps Congress with emergency Ukraine aid package

Washington DC - The White House announced Tuesday a stopgap $300 million package of vital military aid to Ukraine , sidestepping Republicans in Congress amid fears that Russia's invasion is gaining ground.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced the new aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The shipment, the first in months from Kyiv's biggest ally, will include anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition, artillery rounds, and some armored vehicles, officials said.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden hosts Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the White House to reassure them of US support for NATO and Ukraine.

"Today, on behalf of President Biden, I'm announcing an emergency package of security assistance and $300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine's pressing needs," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

"The world is watching. The clock is ticking, and we need to see action as rapidly as possible."

The announcement comes as Republican lawmakers have been blocking Biden's request for a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, with the Democratic president's rival, Donald Trump, urging them not to give him a legislative win in an election year.

US defense officials said they had managed to find the $300 million for Ukraine by making savings on recent purchases by the Pentagon but stressed the need for Congress to pass more aid.

"It is a relatively small package to give Ukraine the minimum of what it needs for a short amount of time," a senior defense official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We had savings come in that will allow us to offset the cost of a new drawdown package," the official added. "This is a bit of a unique occurrence... so we do need the House to act."