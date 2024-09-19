Zelensky plans to meet with Harris and Trump in pre-election push for Ukraine support

Washington DC - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Joe Biden and Kamala Harris next week and plans to see Donald Trump as he visits the US to shore up support before November's crucial presidential election.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (c.) will meet Kamala Harris (r.) next week and plans to see Donald Trump as he visits the US to shore up support before November's crucial presidential election. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Leon Neal / POOL / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Zelensky will cover all the political bases in what could be his last such visit before an election that could upend Washington's policy of support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.



The White House said Zelensky will have separate talks on September 26 with President Biden and with Vice President Harris, who is the Democratic nominee against Republican former president Trump.

Zelensky has said he will share a "victory plan" with the US leaders to end the war with Russia.

"The president and vice president will emphasize their unshakeable commitment to stand with Ukraine until it prevails in this war," Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden said separately that he was "looking forward to hosting my friend President Zelensky."

"During his visit, I'll reaffirm America's commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom and independence," Biden said.

The Ukrainian presidency said separately that Zelensky plans to meet "the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump."

There was no immediate confirmation from Trump's camp.

Both Ukraine and NATO allies have been fretting that Trump could loosen US support for Kyiv.