Biden skips Ukraine peace conference for star-studded LA fundraiser

Los Angeles, California - President Joe Biden brushed aside the jet lag Saturday, flying straight from the G7 in Italy to Los Angeles to a star-studded fundraiser set to bring millions of dollars for his election fight against Donald Trump in November.

President Joe Biden brushed aside the jet lag Saturday, flying straight from the G7 in Italy to Los Angeles to a star-studded fundraiser set to bring millions. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts will join former president Barack Obama for the gala evening that Biden's campaign says has already raised $28 million – the most in Democratic party history.



But his turn with the stars means Biden is skipping a huge international peace conference for Ukraine in Switzerland on Saturday, with Vice President Kamala Harris attending instead.

Biden's campaign said the fundraiser was a "show of force with leaders across the entertainment industry sending a clear signal: they are united and enthusiastic about re-electing President Biden and Vice President Harris."

The glitzy fundraiser will be a brief change for 81-year-old Biden after a recent run of grueling foreign travel, and geopolitics focused on the grinding conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

At the Group of Seven rich nations summit in Puglia, Biden helped seal a deal for a $50 billion loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets and signed a 10-year security accord with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The week before, he was in Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings.

In Los Angeles, Biden and Obama, under whom he served as vice president, will take part in a conversation moderated by late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel.

Actors Clooney and Roberts, Jack Black, and Justin Bateman will also take part in the event in the city's Peacock Theatre, which will reportedly end with a surprise musical guest.