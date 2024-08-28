Zelensky reveals successful test of Ukrainian missile and addresses question of talks with Putin
Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine has successfully tested its own domestic-made ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed, as the country aims to turn the tide of the war against Russia with the help of more advanced weapons.
Zelensky made the announcement at a forum in Kyiv on Tuesday, but beyond congratulating the Ukrainian defense industry on the project did not offer any other details.
The military has hinted at such weapons in the past.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Monday, after a massive barrage of Russian drones and missiles, that Ukraine had developed home-grown long-range weapons.
Over the weekend, Zelensky presented another Ukrainian-made weapon, the jet-powered, high-speed Palyanytsya combat drone.
F-16 fighter jets supplied by the West were used in the defense against the heavy Russian attacks this week, he also revealed Tuesday, again urging allies to remove restrictions on how Ukraine can use the weapons they supply and permit attacks on Russian soil.
Zelensky rules out "meaningless" talks with Putin
As far as an end to the war is concerned, Zelensky insisted that peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be "empty" and "meaningless."
"The world is waiting for Ukraine to present a compromise plan on how to end the war tomorrow," he said.
"It's not that there are no compromises with Putin, but with Putin the dialogue today is empty, meaningless, because he doesn't want to end the war diplomatically," argued Zelensky.
Putin might be willing to engage in negotiations, he said, but his pre-condition is for Kyiv to recognize Russia's capture of 30% of Ukrainian territory.
"We will not play along with him."
With Ukrainian forces still making gains in the southern Russian region of Kursk, Zelensky hoped skeptics of Ukraine's chances had been silenced.
Cover photo: REUTERS