Zelensky reveals successful test of Ukrainian missile and addresses question of talks with Putin

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine has successfully tested its own domestic-made ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed, as the country aims to turn the tide of the war against Russia with the help of more advanced weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the successful test-fire of a domestic-made ballistic weapon. © REUTERS

Zelensky made the announcement at a forum in Kyiv on Tuesday, but beyond congratulating the Ukrainian defense industry on the project did not offer any other details.



The military has hinted at such weapons in the past.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Monday, after a massive barrage of Russian drones and missiles, that Ukraine had developed home-grown long-range weapons.

Over the weekend, Zelensky presented another Ukrainian-made weapon, the jet-powered, high-speed Palyanytsya combat drone.

F-16 fighter jets supplied by the West were used in the defense against the heavy Russian attacks this week, he also revealed Tuesday, again urging allies to remove restrictions on how Ukraine can use the weapons they supply and permit attacks on Russian soil.