Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2025: Girl and her dog slay dance routine to Gracie Abrams song!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl and her dog nailed a full-on choreographed dance to Gracie Abrams' hit song That's So True on TikTok, which has Gen-Z losing it!

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, which racked up over 25,000 views, the impressive duo spins, dips, and tap dances to their heart's content.

Viewers couldn't get over the pair's incredible coordination and raced to the comments to share their thoughts.

"My dog said it was AI," one viewer joked.

Another said, "My dog drinks out of the toilet."

Check it out:

