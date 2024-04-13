Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2024: Toddler goes viral for some f-bomb mix-ups
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby accidentally switches up the word pink for something different, causing her mom to drop everything in utter shock!
Viral Video of the Day
At least she gave her mama a warning!
In the clip, the viral baby's mom holds up a book about kittens and asks her to name the colors on the cover.
But when they get to the word "pink," an expletive leaves her mouth, which viewers can't handle!
"THE BUILD UP ?!!?!!" one joked. Another wrote, "She really wasn’t in the mood for colors."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@andreamccarragher