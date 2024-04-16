Viral Video of the Day for April 16, 2024: Girls weekend goes a little too hard!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of girls try a new way to get a large object down from the top of the stairs, ending up in utter hilarity.
Viral Video of the Day
Looks like she got the wind knocked out of her!
In the clip, one girl stands at the base of the stairs while another chucks down a packed duffle bag. Although she might have caught the bag, the weight managed to take her down to the floor.
"it's the impact noise for me," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@erintttttt