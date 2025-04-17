Viral Video of the Day for April 17, 2025: Cat barks like dog in hilarious window moment

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman caught her adorable cat perched at the window while barking like a dog!

In the clip, the woman shows the kitty sitting at the window, growling and "barking" at every person and animal she sees walk by.

She drops a fun fact in the video's caption – her cat grew up with dogs, which explains the hilarious canine-inspired attitude.



One viewer commented, "Your kitty is bilingual!"

Check out the hilarity: