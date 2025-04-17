Viral Video of the Day for April 17, 2025: Cat barks like dog in hilarious window moment
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman caught her adorable cat perched at the window while barking like a dog!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the woman shows the kitty sitting at the window, growling and "barking" at every person and animal she sees walk by.
She drops a fun fact in the video's caption – her cat grew up with dogs, which explains the hilarious canine-inspired attitude.
One viewer commented, "Your kitty is bilingual!"
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cathyann.9