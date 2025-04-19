Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2025: Security guard drops it low in stunning performance!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a security guard steals the show by busting out flawless moves to Pop Muzik choreography by Molly Long.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Ryniel Pineda, who dubs himself a "slaycuritysystem," sets his camera up on the ground to capture the moment, before perfectly performs the iconic dance routine.

"Put your gun away cause I’m afraid you killed this," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check out the hilarity:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a security guard who broke it down while he was on a shift!
