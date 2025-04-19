Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2025: Security guard drops it low in stunning performance!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a security guard steals the show by busting out flawless moves to Pop Muzik choreography by Molly Long.

In the clip, Ryniel Pineda, who dubs himself a "slaycuritysystem," sets his camera up on the ground to capture the moment, before perfectly performs the iconic dance routine.

"Put your gun away cause I’m afraid you killed this," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check out the hilarity: