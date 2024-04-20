Viral Video of the Day for April 20, 2024: Girl shows off epic saxophone skills at bar!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl stole the show at a bar with her incredible saxophone skills!
In the clip, the girl starts dancing before breaking out in an epic sax solo.
While she plays, the crowd goes wild, with some even dancing right behind her.
"the saxophone is rizz in instrument form idk how to explain," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@julietjonesax