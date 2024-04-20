Viral Video of the Day for April 20, 2024: Girl shows off epic saxophone skills at bar!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl stole the show at a bar with her incredible saxophone skills!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the girl starts dancing before breaking out in an epic sax solo.

While she plays, the crowd goes wild, with some even dancing right behind her.

"the saxophone is rizz in instrument form idk how to explain," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who proved she had major "rizz" while stealing the show at a bar.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who proved she had major "rizz" while stealing the show at a bar.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@julietjonesax
Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2024: Little girl instantly regrets calling cops: "Lock the doors!" Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2024: Little girl instantly regrets calling cops: "Lock the doors!"
Viral Video of the Day for April 18, 2024: Man quickly sobers up after bottomless brunch mishap! Viral Video of the Day for April 18, 2024: Man quickly sobers up after bottomless brunch mishap!
Viral Video of the Day for April 17, 2024: Dog's wild sleeping expressions wow TikTokers! Viral Video of the Day for April 17, 2024: Dog's wild sleeping expressions wow TikTokers!
Viral Video of the Day for April 16, 2024: Girls weekend goes a little too hard! Viral Video of the Day for April 16, 2024: Girls weekend goes a little too hard!
Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2024: Dog takes hilarious tumble after using human-made stairs! Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2024: Dog takes hilarious tumble after using human-made stairs!
Viral Video of the Day for April 14, 2024: Little boy befriends majestic tiger at zoo! Viral Video of the Day for April 14, 2024: Little boy befriends majestic tiger at zoo!
Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2024: Toddler goes viral for some f-bomb mix-ups Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2024: Toddler goes viral for some f-bomb mix-ups
Viral Video of the Day for April 12, 2024: Jack Russell's infectious grin has the internet wanting more: "He's smiling!" Viral Video of the Day for April 12, 2024: Jack Russell's infectious grin has the internet wanting more: "He's smiling!"

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@julietjonesax

More on Viral Video of the Day: