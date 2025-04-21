Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2025: Daughter's surprise Ireland visit leaves dad speechless!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a daughter pulled off the ultimate surprise by flying home to Ireland to shock her unsuspecting dad, and viewers are obsessed!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the girl hides outside her dad's house, waiting for the perfect moment.

She pops up when he steps out, causing him to let out a hilarious, "Jesus H. Murphy!" while dropping all of his things.

"bro dropped his whole inventory," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who shocked her dad with a surprise visit home to Ireland!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who shocked her dad with a surprise visit home to Ireland!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kodakcapturer
