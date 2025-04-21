Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2025: Daughter's surprise Ireland visit leaves dad speechless!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a daughter pulled off the ultimate surprise by flying home to Ireland to shock her unsuspecting dad, and viewers are obsessed!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl hides outside her dad's house, waiting for the perfect moment.
She pops up when he steps out, causing him to let out a hilarious, "Jesus H. Murphy!" while dropping all of his things.
"bro dropped his whole inventory," one viewer joked.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kodakcapturer