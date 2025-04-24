Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2025: Dog hilariously reacts to lunch interruption!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog owner interrupted his pup's lunchtime to ask a very important question.

In the clip, the owner asks the dog, "Do you want to go for a walk?"

The canine immediately stops in her tracks before spitting out her lunch to prove just how ready she is!

"'I was in the middle of something but yeah,'" one user joked in the comments.

Check out the hilarity: