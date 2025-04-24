Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2025: Dog hilariously reacts to lunch interruption!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog owner interrupted his pup's lunchtime to ask a very important question.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the owner asks the dog, "Do you want to go for a walk?"
The canine immediately stops in her tracks before spitting out her lunch to prove just how ready she is!
"'I was in the middle of something but yeah,'" one user joked in the comments.
Check out the hilarity:
Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2025: Woman's comical reaction to store blasting pop music goes viral
Viral Video of the Day for April 18, 2025: Woman's Chick-fil-A takes flight in hilarious mid-air mishap!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maquecadurisander