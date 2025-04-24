Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2025: Dog hilariously reacts to lunch interruption!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Kelly Christ

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog owner interrupted his pup's lunchtime to ask a very important question.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the owner asks the dog, "Do you want to go for a walk?"

The canine immediately stops in her tracks before spitting out her lunch to prove just how ready she is!

"'I was in the middle of something but yeah,'" one user joked in the comments.

Check out the hilarity:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog owner interrupted his pup's lunchtime to ask a very important question.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maquecadurisander
