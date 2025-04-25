Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2025: Community forms human chain to move bookstore!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Chelsea, Michigan - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Michigan community came together in a wonderful display of teamwork to help a local bookstore relocate around the corner.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, over 300 people form two massive lines stretching from Serendipity Books' old location to its new storefront.

The video shows everyone passing books hand-to-hand like a colony of ants, which TikTok viewers are baffled by!

One user commented, "I feel like we should really act like ants way more!"

Check out the wholesome vibes:

Community members passing books in a human chain to help a bookstore relocate in Chelsea, Michigan.
Community members passing books in a human chain to help a bookstore relocate in Chelsea, Michigan.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@aubz.version
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@aubz.version

