Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2025: Community forms human chain to move bookstore!

Chelsea, Michigan - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Michigan community came together in a wonderful display of teamwork to help a local bookstore relocate around the corner.
In the clip, over 300 people form two massive lines stretching from Serendipity Books' old location to its new storefront.
The video shows everyone passing books hand-to-hand like a colony of ants, which TikTok viewers are baffled by!
One user commented, "I feel like we should really act like ants way more!"
Check out the wholesome vibes:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@aubz.version