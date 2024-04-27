Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2024: Daughter makes mom sob with heartwarming original song!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl shows her mom a brand new song she wrote, without mentioning who it's about beforehand...

Viral Video of the Day

Are you ready for the waterworks?

In this clip, a daughter and mom sit in the car while the girl presses "play" on an original song.

After hearing a bit, the mom starts tearing up as she slowly realizes who the touching song is about!

"I can see that momma just staring at her baby all grown up with all the love in her heart and pride just oozing out of her," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a daughter who surprised her mom with a heartfelt song about her biggest inspiration.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a daughter who surprised her mom with a heartfelt song about her biggest inspiration.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jessiamusic
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jessiamusic

