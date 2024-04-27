Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2024: Daughter makes mom sob with heartwarming original song!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl shows her mom a brand new song she wrote, without mentioning who it's about beforehand...
Viral Video of the Day
Are you ready for the waterworks?
In this clip, a daughter and mom sit in the car while the girl presses "play" on an original song.
After hearing a bit, the mom starts tearing up as she slowly realizes who the touching song is about!
"I can see that momma just staring at her baby all grown up with all the love in her heart and pride just oozing out of her," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2024: Dad's beautiful singing melts his daughter's heart on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2024: Bear pops a squat in chair while roaming woods: "what a good boy!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jessiamusic