Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2024: Dog gives the biggest smile at exciting pet resort!
Huntsville, Alabama - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog seems to find the goodness in everything – especially when she's being looked after at a pet resort!
Viral Video of the Day
Mornings are surely Maggie's thing!
The clip shows the pup smiling in her pen and wagging her tail with immense excitement as her caretaker wishes her a good morning.
"I have never seen a dog smile that hard," one viewer commented. Have you?
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pawms_huntsville