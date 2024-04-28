Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2024: Dog gives the biggest smile at exciting pet resort!

Huntsville, Alabama - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog seems to find the goodness in everything – especially when she's being looked after at a pet resort!

Mornings are surely Maggie's thing!

The clip shows the pup smiling in her pen and wagging her tail with immense excitement as her caretaker wishes her a good morning.

"I have never seen a dog smile that hard," one viewer commented. Have you?

Check it out: