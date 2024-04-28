Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2024: Dog gives the biggest smile at exciting pet resort!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Huntsville, Alabama - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog seems to find the goodness in everything – especially when she's being looked after at a pet resort!

Viral Video of the Day

Mornings are surely Maggie's thing!

The clip shows the pup smiling in her pen and wagging her tail with immense excitement as her caretaker wishes her a good morning.

"I have never seen a dog smile that hard," one viewer commented. Have you?

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who can't stop smiling - even when her human parents are away!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who can't stop smiling - even when her human parents are away!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pawms_huntsville
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pawms_huntsville

