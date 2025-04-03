Viral Video of the Day for April 3, 2025: Overly curious dog causes kitchen chaos!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog's attempt to explore a kitchen sink takes a hilarious turn when he gets caught in the act by his owner.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip posted by TikTok user @nopecoast, a curious French bulldog stretches over a counter into a sink.
But when his human demands an explanation, the shock sends the pooch right off the counter – and straight into a ceramic bowl, which shatters, to the owner's great disappointment.
"Bro put it in reverse panicked and drove off," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nopecoast