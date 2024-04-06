Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2024: Cowboy baby can't stop belly laughing!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom bounces her son on her lap like a cowboy while singing a cheerful tune – resulting in endless hilarity!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the mom slowly bounces the infant on her lap like he is riding a horse.
Then, she starts to go faster, and the baby immediately starts laughing as if this is the funniest thing in the entire world.
"Baby giggles are the BEST thing ever!!!" one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kellirimer8