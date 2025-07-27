Viral Video of the Day for July 27, 2025: Woman captures "glimpse of Heaven" in mesmerizing sky video

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Leland, North Carolina - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one woman captures a breathtaking moment that many online are calling a real-life "glimpse of Heaven."

Viral Video of the Day

In the viral clip, TikTok user @diana._.soto films what begins as an ordinary patch of sky – until a glowing burst of rainbow light appears above the clouds.

Just below the vibrant shimmer, ghostly outlines of green trees seem to rise through the mist, creating a beautiful vision that Diana believes could be a glimpse of Heaven.

"I believe you just caught a glimpse of heaven my friend," one viewer wrote in the comments.

Check it out:

This TikToker may have just filmed a glimpse of Heaven!
This TikToker may have just filmed a glimpse of Heaven!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@diana._.soto
Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2025: Pomeranian ditches pool for giant water bowl – and instantly regrets it! Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2025: Pomeranian ditches pool for giant water bowl – and instantly regrets it!
Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2025: Soldier tricks his grandma with hilarious Amazon disguise! Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2025: Soldier tricks his grandma with hilarious Amazon disguise!
Viral Video of the Day for July 23, 2025: Baby can't stop laughing as mom throws cheese slices at him Viral Video of the Day for July 23, 2025: Baby can't stop laughing as mom throws cheese slices at him
Viral Video of the Day for July 22, 2025: Toddler drums new song like a pro! Viral Video of the Day for July 22, 2025: Toddler drums new song like a pro!
Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2025: Toddler's pool lunch is crashed by unexpected guest! Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2025: Toddler's pool lunch is crashed by unexpected guest!
Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2025: Amazon driver gets surprise invite to backyard barbecue Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2025: Amazon driver gets surprise invite to backyard barbecue
Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2025: Golf cart joyride ends in epic wipeout! Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2025: Golf cart joyride ends in epic wipeout!
Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2025: "Demon" dog lets out terrifying howl when asked to go outside Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2025: "Demon" dog lets out terrifying howl when asked to go outside

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@diana._.soto

More on Viral Video of the Day: