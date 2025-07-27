Viral Video of the Day for July 27, 2025: Woman captures "glimpse of Heaven" in mesmerizing sky video

Leland, North Carolina - In today's Viral Video of the Day , one woman captures a breathtaking moment that many online are calling a real-life "glimpse of Heaven."

In the viral clip, TikTok user @diana._.soto films what begins as an ordinary patch of sky – until a glowing burst of rainbow light appears above the clouds.

Just below the vibrant shimmer, ghostly outlines of green trees seem to rise through the mist, creating a beautiful vision that Diana believes could be a glimpse of Heaven.

"I believe you just caught a glimpse of heaven my friend," one viewer wrote in the comments.

Check it out: