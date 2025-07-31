Viral Video of the Day for July 31, 2025: Mom catches daughter's secret magical performance!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one mom's quiet walk past her kids' bedroom turned into a front-row seat to something truly special!

In the clip, which was filmed through the crack of a slightly open door, a little girl sits by the windowsill with her baby brother, playing with her Glinda and Elphaba dolls from the Wicked movie.

As she plays, she begins to sing Stand Up by Cynthia Erivo – who starred as Elphaba in the flick – with jaw-dropping soul and passion.

"Not her singing a Cynthia Erivo song while playing with Elphaba and Glinda," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "If I could sing like that I'd be insufferable."

Check it out:

This mom caught her daughter singing with so much soul while playing with her Wicked dolls - and now the internet's in tears!
This mom caught her daughter singing with so much soul while playing with her Wicked dolls - and now the internet's in tears!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mummy2wrights
