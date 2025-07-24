Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2025: Soldier tricks his grandma with hilarious Amazon disguise!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a soldier came home in disguise and gave his grandma the surprise of a lifetime!

Viral Video of the Day

In the viral clip, Annalise Ryan films her brother returning from the military after two years – dressed as an Amazon delivery driver!

He hands their unsuspecting grandma a package, asks to use the bathroom, and even requests some food before revealing his identity.

Her stunned reaction is pure gold, and the entire family bursts into laughter.

One viewer commented, "See how this sweet woman treated someone who she thought was a stranger? Very sweet. Very welcoming."

Check it out:

This soldier dressed up as an Amazon delivery driver to surprise his grandma after 2 years away, and her reaction is pure gold!
© Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@annaliseryan9
