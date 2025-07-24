Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2025: Soldier tricks his grandma with hilarious Amazon disguise!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a soldier came home in disguise and gave his grandma the surprise of a lifetime!

In the viral clip, Annalise Ryan films her brother returning from the military after two years – dressed as an Amazon delivery driver!

He hands their unsuspecting grandma a package, asks to use the bathroom, and even requests some food before revealing his identity.

Her stunned reaction is pure gold, and the entire family bursts into laughter.

One viewer commented, "See how this sweet woman treated someone who she thought was a stranger? Very sweet. Very welcoming."

Check it out: