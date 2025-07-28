Viral Video of the Day for July 28, 2025: Girl shocks Hinge date with stunning vocals during surprise duet

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a casual Hinge date turns into an unexpected duet!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Gracie Kay films her Hinge date casually strumming a guitar as they hang out together.

She playfully asks if he knows any Billy Joel songs, and when he starts playing Vienna, she jumps in with vocals that immediately catch him off guard.

Her date clearly wasn't expecting a full-on performance – and his stunned reaction says it all!

"Aw the way he switched into all business," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

This Hinge date started with a guitar and ended with a guy falling in love mid-song!
This Hinge date started with a guitar and ended with a guy falling in love mid-song!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@graciekay_music
Viral Video of the Day for July 27, 2025: Woman captures "glimpse of Heaven" in mesmerizing sky video Viral Video of the Day for July 27, 2025: Woman captures "glimpse of Heaven" in mesmerizing sky video
Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2025: Pomeranian ditches pool for giant water bowl – and instantly regrets it! Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2025: Pomeranian ditches pool for giant water bowl – and instantly regrets it!
Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2025: Soldier tricks his grandma with hilarious Amazon disguise! Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2025: Soldier tricks his grandma with hilarious Amazon disguise!
Viral Video of the Day for July 23, 2025: Baby can't stop laughing as mom throws cheese slices at him Viral Video of the Day for July 23, 2025: Baby can't stop laughing as mom throws cheese slices at him
Viral Video of the Day for July 22, 2025: Toddler drums new song like a pro! Viral Video of the Day for July 22, 2025: Toddler drums new song like a pro!
Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2025: Toddler's pool lunch is crashed by unexpected guest! Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2025: Toddler's pool lunch is crashed by unexpected guest!
Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2025: Amazon driver gets surprise invite to backyard barbecue Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2025: Amazon driver gets surprise invite to backyard barbecue
Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2025: Golf cart joyride ends in epic wipeout! Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2025: Golf cart joyride ends in epic wipeout!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@graciekay_music

More on Viral Video of the Day: