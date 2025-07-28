Viral Video of the Day for July 28, 2025: Girl shocks Hinge date with stunning vocals during surprise duet
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a casual Hinge date turns into an unexpected duet!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Gracie Kay films her Hinge date casually strumming a guitar as they hang out together.
She playfully asks if he knows any Billy Joel songs, and when he starts playing Vienna, she jumps in with vocals that immediately catch him off guard.
Her date clearly wasn't expecting a full-on performance – and his stunned reaction says it all!
"Aw the way he switched into all business," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@graciekay_music