Viral Video of the Day for August 11, 2024: Rottweiler left in complete shock by one simple command!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman has a hilarious moment with her dog , who is definitely not big a fan of being told "No!"

The clip shows Natasha Bandoquillo's dog Taco trying to get on the couch, only to be sternly told "no" by his human!

The utter outrage this produces in the disbelieving pooch is truly something to behold – as is the hilarious twist ending.

"He’s got those crazy eyes," one viewer wrote.



Check it out: