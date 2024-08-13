Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2024: Man falls in swamp trying to climb tree: "Fawk!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man on TikTok went on a walk with his friend that ended up turning into an unintentional pool party!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Rachel Stump's friend walks on the boardwalk to a tree and tries to grab onto it, but he ends up falling straight into the water.
"The way the grass completely swallowed him," one viewer joked.
Sadly, he even lost his phone in the swamp!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rachelsmidlifegapyear