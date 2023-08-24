Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2023: Boyfriend's hilarious fetch obsession baffles TikTok

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikToker reveals her boyfriend's hilarious poolside entertainment of choice – fetch with a twist!

@tinachmiel's boyfriend might have been a dog in another life.

"My boyfriend's beige flag? He brings me a key and asks me to throw it in the pool for him," she explained in the captions of her hilarious TikTok clip.

"We've been playing fetch for 30 minutes and he never wants to stop."

Users loved the eccentric behavior, while some disagreed with the "beige flag" description – after all, that's supposed to be something that marks a person out as being pretty basic and boring.

"y’all don’t know what a beige flag is, this is such a green flag I'm obsessed," one viewer wrote.

Check out this water-loving guy: