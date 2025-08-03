Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2025: Dog charges at backyard bear and smashes directly into fence

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a peaceful backyard moment turns into a full-blown wildlife showdown!

In the clip, Erica Sloane is filming her dog Leo outside when they spot a black bear just beyond their fence in the neighbor's yard.

Leo instantly locks in and charges full speed toward the bear, ignoring his owner's panicked scream of "LEO!"

The fearless pup barrels straight into the fence with a thud, but the bear quickly takes off.

One viewer joked, "The bears lucky that fence was there."

