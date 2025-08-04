Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2025: Dog carries his own poop in the most hilarious way

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Dallas, Texas - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one clever pup proves that walktime chores don't always have to fall on the humans.

In the hilarious clip, Yuli films her dog proudly strutting down the sidewalk with a big stick in his mouth.

But tied to the end of the stick? His own poop bag!

Her onscreen caption reads: "Why would I carry HIS poop on HIS walk???" – and honestly, she's got a point!

"In this economy everybody gotta work," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

One TikToker caught her dog dragging around his own poop bag like a champ!
One TikToker caught her dog dragging around his own poop bag like a champ!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@yourstruly_yuli17
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@yourstruly_yuli17

