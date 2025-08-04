Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2025: Dog carries his own poop in the most hilarious way

Dallas, Texas - In today's Viral Video of the Day , one clever pup proves that walktime chores don't always have to fall on the humans.

In the hilarious clip, Yuli films her dog proudly strutting down the sidewalk with a big stick in his mouth.

But tied to the end of the stick? His own poop bag!

Her onscreen caption reads: "Why would I carry HIS poop on HIS walk???" – and honestly, she's got a point!

"In this economy everybody gotta work," one viewer joked.

Check it out: