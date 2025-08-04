Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2025: Dog carries his own poop in the most hilarious way
Dallas, Texas - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one clever pup proves that walktime chores don't always have to fall on the humans.
Viral Video of the Day
In the hilarious clip, Yuli films her dog proudly strutting down the sidewalk with a big stick in his mouth.
But tied to the end of the stick? His own poop bag!
Her onscreen caption reads: "Why would I carry HIS poop on HIS walk???" – and honestly, she's got a point!
"In this economy everybody gotta work," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@yourstruly_yuli17